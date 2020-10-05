Geneva adopts highest minimum wage in the world, $25 an hour

(CNN) – Some workers in Geneva, Switzerland will soon see a bigger paycheck. Voters there have agreed to unveil a $25.00 per hour minimum wage.

This is believed to be the world’s highest minimum wage worldwide. Government data reports that nearly 60% of voters supported the wage.

It was also approved by a group of labour unions who are focused on “fighting poverty, favouring social integration and contributing to the respect of human dignity.”

According to Geneva state counsellor Mauro Poggia the new minimum wage goes into effect November 1st.