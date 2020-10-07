France plans punishment for ‘virginity tests’

(BBC) – The French government plans to introduce jail terms and fines for doctors who provide controversial so-called “virginity certificates” for traditional religious marriages.
It is part of draft legislation aimed at reinforcing French secular values and combating what President Emmanuel Macron calls “Islamist separatism”.
But the French abortion advice group ANCIC says stopping “virginity tests” requires broader educational work.
The UN says such tests must be stopped.
The French Interior Ministry says the bill – not yet fully debated by French politicians – proposes a year in jail and fine of €15,000 (£14,000) for any medical professional who issues a “virginity certificate”.
According to France 3 TV news, about 30% of French doctors say they have been asked for such certificates and most of them refuse.
The World Health Organization says the practice of inspecting the hymen visually or with fingers cannot prove whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse or not. It also violates her human rights, the WHO says.
How widespread is the practice?
Gynaecologist Dr Ghada Hatem told France Inter news that “in France this doesn’t affect thousands of women – I am asked by about three women maximum [for certificates] each year”. Often it is girls from the Maghreb – Muslim-majority north-west Africa – who ask for them, she said.
She told France 3 TV that she provided such certificates for women and girls who feared physical violence from relatives or family dishonour.
“If they say ‘my brother will beat me up, my dad will strangle me, my in-laws will ruin my family’s reputation’ I have no reason to disbelieve them.”
“Virginity tests” have been documented in many countries by the UN, Human Rights Watch and other organisations. They are done not only on religious grounds, but sometimes in rape investigations or in recruitment to security forces.
Last year BBC Arabic reported that such tests were most common in North Africa and the Middle East, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and South Africa.
A UN statement in October 2018 urged governments to ban such tests, but also called for awareness campaigns to educate communities and “challenge myths related to virginity and harmful gender norms that place emphasis on control of women’s and girls’ sexuality and bodies”.