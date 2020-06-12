El Salvador Faces Deep Crisis in The Aftermath Of Storm Amanda

On Thursday, the United Nations United Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said through a note that it would need more than 2.2 million dollars to help thousands of families that were impacted by tropical storm Amanda, which hit the country on May 31, 2020.

According to the organization, there are over 8000 people currently living in shelters. Moreover, UNICEF alerted that it is urgent to facilitate food, drinking water, hygiene products, as well as psychological support to families.

Authorities have calculated that overall, 119.000 people have been affected by the storm, a situation that worsens amid coronavirus pandemic.

On June 9, Miguel Barreto, the United Nations World Food Program’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, called on the international community to assist the country as it is estimated that 336,300 people in urban and rural areas could be pushed into severe food insecurity.

“This is a dramatic situation for thousands of people who have lost their livelihoods. I call on the international community to support the efforts of the government and the United Nations to reduce the suffering of thousands of Salvadorans urgently,” Barreto said.

The west and center of the country are the main areas affected by the storm, the first in this hurricane season. Authorities have reported massive flooding, with between 500 to 800 mm of rain accumulated in some departments, and severe damage to infrastructure.

The smallest country in Latin America, amid the coronavirus pandemic, will increase its poverty rate by 4%, as estimated by the World Bank. That means that some 66,000 households will join the 491,000 already living in poverty, according to the latest government figures from 2018.