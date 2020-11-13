Peru: Crisis Deepens As Protests Surge Amid Police Brutality

(BBC) – A video broadcast on social networks on Thursday shows an agent firing shots into the air to intimidate the thousands of protesters.
Peru’s National Police Thursday used tear gas bombs and pellets to halt a peaceful massive-protest in Lima’s Historic Center.
Attendees to the mass demonstration reported that the first acts of violence were recorded at 20h30 local time, at the intersection of Abancay and Colmena Avenues.
The police persecution extended to various points in the capital, such as the University Park, the San Martin Plaza, and the Metropolitan Highway. A video broadcast on social networks shows an agent firing shots into the air to intimidate the thousands of protesters.
When the march diminished, officers attacked demonstrators already dispersed near the Breña Children’s Health Institute, on Brazil Avenue.
Police brutality has increased despite international organizations’ calls to the current administration to respect the constitutional right to protest.
“The police cannot use force illegally, excessively, or arbitrarily. Lethal weapons may be used only to confront a person posing an imminent threat of death or serious injury, not to disperse demonstrators,” United Nations (UN) stated in response to reports of police brutality in Peru.
Peruvian people have taken to the streets for three days in a row, rejecting the removal of President Martin Vizcarra and the assumption of Manuel Merino as the new president of the Republic.