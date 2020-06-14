Couple waiting for children didn’t realise they “needed to have sex first”

(DAILY MAIL UK) – A married couple waiting to have children didn’t realise they needed to have sex in order to conceive, a nurse has revealed.

Rachael Hearson, 59, has been an NHS nurse, midwife and health visitor for more than 40 years.

In her new book, Handle With Care: Confessions of an NHS Health Visitor, she shares heart-warming, bizarre and hilarious tales from her time visiting families and teaching health care.

Speaking to the Mirror about the new book and couple in question she said: ‘They had been married for some years but children “hadn’t come along”. The GP deduced they didn’t know how to make babies, and it was my job to ensure they did!’

‘They genuinely thought babies arrived as a result of simply “being married” and had no clue. Teaching someone about sex is quite a responsibility. But within a couple of visits, the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other.’