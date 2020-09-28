Coronavirus in Kenya: Pubs to reopen but schools stay shut

Pubs in Kenya will reopen on Tuesday, six months after they were shut to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Trading hours, however, have been restricted and bars will have to close by 22:00.

The announcement was made by President Uhuru Kenyatta as he addressed the nation on the government’s latest initiatives to tackle the pandemic.

But against expectation the president did not reopen schools, saying pupil safety had to be guaranteed.

Mr Kenyatta has extended a night-time curfew for a further 60 days, but said it would start two hours later – now lasting from 23:00 to 04:00.

There has been a steady decline in coronavirus cases in recent weeks with 53 being recorded on Monday, reports the BBC’s Ferdinand Omondi. This relaxation of some of the restrictions can be seen as a result of that change.

ut the president had a warning, saying the country was “the most vulnerable and fragile at the moment where we think we have won”.