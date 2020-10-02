Chinese vlogger dies after ‘set on fire by ex during live stream’

A Chinese influencer has died after her ex-husband allegedly doused her in petrol and set fire to her as she was attempting to live stream, said local media reports.

Lamu was popular on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, where she had hundreds of thousands of followers.

Lamu suffered burns on 90% of her body and died two weeks after the attack.

The case has prompted conversation on social media about violence against women in China.

Lamu, 30, from China’s Sichuan province, was known for her happy posts on rural life and was praised for not using make up in her videos, which had millions of likes.

According to state-media outlet the Beijing Youth Daily, Lamu’s screen went black soon after she started livestreaming on 14 September.

Her ex-husband, identified only by his surname Tang, had allegedly broken into her house armed with a knife and petrol.

A statement from Jinchuan County Public Security Bureau said that after the attack on 14 September, she was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital for further treatment.

Her family asked her followers for financial help and more than one million yuan (£114,280) was raised in just 24 hours, according to The Paper.

Lamu died on 30 September.