Chinese hackers are charged with trying to steal US Covid vaccine research

(BBC) – The Department of Justice announced Tuesday it has charged two Chinese hackers with trying to steal US COVID-19 research as well as other sensitive government information.

Chinese Nationals Li Xiaoyu, 34, and Dong Jiazhi, 31, allegedly stole ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of trade secrets, intellectual property, and other valuable business information in a sophisticated, decade-long scheme.

They’re accused of hacking hundreds of companies, government organizations, dissidents, human rights activists and private companies, including those engaged in COVID-19 vaccine research.

The government said the plot, said to have begun in 2009, was not only carried out for their personal financial gain but also for the benefit of the Chinese government.

‘The hackers stole terabytes of data which comprised a sophisticated and prolific threat to U.S. networks,’ Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said during a press conference in New York.

They allegedly breached defense contractors and stole sensitive military information, prosecutors said, including about military satellite programs and communications systems.

The indictment says the two men were assisted by an unnamed Chinese intelligence officer who is known to the grand jury.