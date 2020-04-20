CBS admits to using footage from Italy in NYC coronavirus report

(NEW YORK POST) – CBS News has admitted that alarming footage of an overflowing ward used during a report on the coronavirus crisis in Big Apple hospitals was actually shot in Italy.

CBS’ breakfast show, “This Morning,” used the footage of a packed ward last Wednesday just after saying the pandemic’s epicenter was “found right here” in New York.

The same footage had been aired earlier by Sky News — which correctly identified it as one of Europe’s “most hard-hit” hospitals located in Bergamo, Lombardy.

During a Pandemic it is essential that the Media gives us real and accurate information.

It’s completely irresponsible for @CBSNews to use footage from an Italian Hospital when talking about the outbreak in New York City.

“It was an editing mistake,” a CBS News spokesperson told Fox News. “We took immediate steps to remove it from all platforms and shows.”

