Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico

Passengers watched in shock as two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided near the Cozumel, Mexico, port on Friday. The slow-moving collision was caught on video by many onlookers.

The incident involved the Carnival Legend and the Carnival Glory, and the cruise line is assessing damage to both ships, CBS affiliate WTSP reports.

“Carnival Glory had [a collision] with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked,” the company said in a statement provided to CBS News.

The cruise line initially told WTSP that there has only been one minor injury reported from a Glory guest, but later said six pass.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” Carnival said in the statement.

Photos and videos taken by people at the scene showed a gash through middle decks at the stern, or rear, of the Carnival Glory.

All damage to the ships appears to be above the water-line.

Carnival said there will not be any disruptions to either ships’ planned itineraries, and the next cruise for both ships is “not impacted.” The Legend is scheduled to return to Tampa, Florida, on Sunday morning.