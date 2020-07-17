Cardboard Coffins Are Used to Bury the Poorest in Bolivia

(TELESUR) – The pandemic sweeps Santa Cruz, the richest city known to be the far-right’s main bastion.

Burying or cremating a corpse has become almost a luxury as funeral homes charge up to about US$1,000 in this Andean country, which has been in a severe economic crisis since the coup d’état against Evo Morales performed in Nov. 2019.

Recently, Santa Cruz city’s authorities hired a company, which used to make boxes to pack fruit, to manufacture “ecological coffins.”

“The help we are providing is for those who really need it,” the Santa Cruz Cemeteries director Ronald Romero said and explained that the caskets are cardboard boxes with lids, which can hold a maximum weight of 120 kilos.