Canada loses high-profile bid for United Nations Security Council seat

Canada has lost its high-profile bid for one of the rotating seats on the United Nations Security Council.

The loss marks the second consecutive failed quest for one of the two seats available in the category for member states from western Europe and other countries, something Canada has now sought and failed to win under two very different governments.

Canada received just 108 votes, even fewer than the 114 first round ballot votes that it received in 2010 when the former Conservative government ran and failed to win the same seat.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had frequently billed the seat as an avenue for Canada to exert greater influence on the world stage at a time when international institutions like the UN are under significant scrutiny and international relations are anything but harmonious.

A total of 128 votes were needed to secure a two-thirds majority.