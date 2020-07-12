Brooklyn Dad fatally struck unloading groceries in front of young daughter

“There are now four children without a father,” victim Jose Barrera’s devastated wife, Araceli Sanchez, told the Daily News. “He was a good person and a great father. Up until the last second, he was with his daughter.”
Barrera, a 50-year-old construction worker, pulled up at his home on 39th St. near Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park with a carful of groceries to cook for his family about 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.
His youngest daughter had insisted on accompanying him on his weekly run to Costco.
“He loved to cook whenever he had the chance,” his wife said. “He worked six days. Saturdays were his only free days. And that’s why he went to Costco to get food. He cooked on Saturdays. . . . He was carrying the watermelon when the car hit him.”
“The daughter saw it all. . . . She is traumatized . . . she saw all the blood,” Sanchez said. “She loved him so much. She was always with him. That’s why yesterday she was crying out his name, ‘Papi, Papi!’ ”
Medics rushed Barrera to Maimonides Medical Center, but he could not be saved.
Denton, who lives in Brownsville, was taken away in handcuffs but ultimately given a summons for marijuana possession and released. He couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday.
“I don’t work, he was the only one that worked,” Sanchez said. “Now I don’t know what to do for my kids now that they killed him — and by people who worked at Maimonides!”
A Maimonides Medical Center spokesman didn’t immediately return a call for comment Sunday.
Barrera was at least the 43rd pedestrian to be killed in a traffic crash this year, NYPD data show. That’s down slightly from the 60 pedestrians killed by motorists by this time last year.
