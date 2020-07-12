Brooklyn Dad fatally struck unloading groceries in front of young daughter

“There are now four children without a father,” victim Jose Barrera’s devastated wife, Araceli Sanchez, told the Daily News. “He was a good person and a great father. Up until the last second, he was with his daughter.”

Barrera, a 50-year-old construction worker, pulled up at his home on 39th St. near Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park with a carful of groceries to cook for his family about 7:50 p.m. on Saturday.

(Jeff Bachner/for New York Daily News)

His youngest daughter had insisted on accompanying him on his weekly run to Costco.

“He loved to cook whenever he had the chance,” his wife said. “He worked six days. Saturdays were his only free days. And that’s why he went to Costco to get food. He cooked on Saturdays. . . . He was carrying the watermelon when the car hit him.”

Barrera carefully placed his daughter on the stoop and had just started unloading groceries when he was struck by a 2014 Nissan sedan. Cops say the 21-year-old driver, Kareem Denton, had lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, in handcuffs, and his passenger after the fatal crash. (Obtained by Daily News)

“The daughter saw it all. . . . She is traumatized . . . she saw all the blood,” Sanchez said. “She loved him so much. She was always with him. That’s why yesterday she was crying out his name, ‘Papi, Papi!’ ”

Medics rushed Barrera to Maimonides Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

In an eerie twist, Denton and his passenger were wearing work clothes emblazoned with Maimonides Medical Center’s logo.

“He was carrying the watermelon when the car hit him,” the victim’s wife said. (Catherina Gioino)

Denton, who lives in Brownsville, was taken away in handcuffs but ultimately given a summons for marijuana possession and released. He couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday.

“There needs to be justice,” an outraged Sanchez said. “It cannot be they are free after killing my husband. . . . They are on the street, walking without charges.”

Cops are continuing to investigate the crash and are weighing additional charges, authorities said.

NYPD officers investigate at the scene where the driver of a silver Nissan sedan lost control and fatally struck a pedestrian. (Jeff Bachner/for New York Daily News)

“I don’t work, he was the only one that worked,” Sanchez said. “Now I don’t know what to do for my kids now that they killed him — and by people who worked at Maimonides!”

A Maimonides Medical Center spokesman didn’t immediately return a call for comment Sunday.