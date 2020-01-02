Benjamin Netanyahu asks for immunity from prosecution

(BBC) – The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has decided to seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution over corruption charges.

The move would likely delay a trial until after fresh elections next March.

In November, the prime minister was charged by the attorney general with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases.

Mr Netanyahu, who denies wrongdoing, would need the support of more than half of MPs for immunity to be granted.

Why did he ask for immunity?

Mr Netanyahu – who is the country’s longest serving leader – is alleged to have accepted gifts from wealthy businessmen and dispensed favours to try to get more positive press coverage.

He made the request for immunity in a televised speech just four hours before the deadline for an application was to expire.

He said it “would be in line with the law… with the goal of continuing to serve you, for the future of Israel”.