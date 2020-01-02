Baby Archie and Prince Harry cuddle in new photo

(BBC) – Baby Archie is held by his beaming dad beside calm blue waters in a new photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to mark the new year.

The image of their seven-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, came at the end of an Instagram compilation summarising the couple’s year.

The video flicks through photographs of their favourite moments of 2019 accompanied by Coldplay’s hit Clocks.

The royals wish “health and continued happiness” in the video’s caption.

It reads: “Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!

“We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year.

“We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.”