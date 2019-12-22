At least 63 vehicles involved in massive pileup on Virginia highway

(NYDAILYNEWS) – At least 63 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on a Virginia highway on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Thirty-five people were treated for injuries, according to the Virginia State Police, after the “series of chain reaction crashes” took place on the Queens Creek Bridge on Interstate 64 in York County.
The harrowing accident took place at about 8 a.m. State cops said the injuries range from “minor to life-threatening.” There were no reported deaths.
Riverside Regional Medical Center said it is treating 25 patients from the accident, including one in serious condition. Five people are being treated for moderate injuries, and 19 for minor ones.
Vehicles could be seen in a tangled mass of metal, with car hoods crumpled and windows smashed.
