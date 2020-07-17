Argentina Rejects U.S. Plans To Rule Regional Bank

The White House nominated its National Security Adviser to lead the Inter-American Development Bank.

Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Minister Felipe Sola Thursday rejected U.S. intentions to propose a candidate for Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) presidency.

Several countries have already presented candidates after Colombian Luis Alberto Moreno announced that he will be leaving the Bank’s presidency in September.

In this line, Mauricio Claver-Carone became the U.S.’s first candidate for this position in the history of the organization.

“We are not questioning him from a technical point of view, but from a political point of view. He represents the hardest wing of U.S. policy towards Latin America,” Sola warned.

He is afraid that a possible Carone’s administration could be harmful to the region. According to Sola, it could bring segregation, from an ideological point of view.

Carone, who is currently the National Security Advisor for Latin America, is known for his opposition to the governments of Cuba and Venezuela.

As stated by Sola, Argentina intends to present its Secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Belizthe as a candidate.

“IDB was born in 1959 to be Washington-based, but to be run by a Latin American,” he said.

About his possible election, Carone said that it is “a unique opportunity to help IDB to get through the Covid-19 crisis. We will use all the tools at our disposal to do it.”