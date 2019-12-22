9-month-old drowns in bathtub after parents went to sleep, left him alone

(NYDAILYNEWS) – A 9-month-old boy died at a Florida hospital Friday after drowning in a bathtub while both of his parents were sleeping, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, which has yet to determine whether to charge the couple.
Police said the child’s mother told them she left the baby alone for at least 20 minutes around 11:30 a.m. that day and fell asleep. The woman woke up and found her son, identified as Cameron Davis, face down in the water and looking “blue,” authorities said.
She then rushed to get her husband, who had also been sleeping, but their efforts to conduct CPR was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Saturday. Deputies and firefighters also tried to revive the child, but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
“It’s a sad situation. It’s terrible,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told CBS 12. “You know, it’s a 9-month-old baby. It’s Christmas. These are the hardest things for our detectives to work.”
The parents, Heather Clifford and Shawn Davis, have two other children, but authorities said the Department of Children and Families has taken custody of both.
