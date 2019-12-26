9 earthquakes in three days recorded off Canada’s west coast

cp24.com – PORT HARDY, B.C. – Two more earthquakes have hit in the waters off Canada’s west coast on Christmas Day.

Earthquakes Canada says a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit 198 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C., shortly before 1 p.m. local time.

A smaller earthquake was also recorded at 8:25 a.m. about 153 kilometres west of Port Alice, B.C.

Officials say there are no reports of damage and a tsunami is not expected.

The pair of quakes comes after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Six earthquakes also shook Vancouver Island on Monday, ranging between magnitudes 4.3 and six.