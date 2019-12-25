80yro wife shot dead by husband in apparent murder-suicide in Illinois

(NYPOST) – An 80-year-old woman was gunned down by her elderly husband in a murder-suicide at the couple’s Illinois home last weekend, a report said.

Margaret Saffold was found by cops with multiple gunshot wounds inside the pair’s Maywood home about 1 p.m. Sunday, NBC Chicago reported. She was declared dead at the scene.

Her 76-year-old husband, James Delane, was also found inside the house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, the report said.

The results of their autopsies by the Cook County medical examiner’s office were released Tuesday.

Saffold’s death was ruled a homicide and Delane’s a suicide, according to the news station.

Maywood Police have not released additional information on their investigation, the report said.