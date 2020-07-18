5 Planets & A Crescent Moon Will Be Visible Together In July! Details Here

(INDIATIMES) – Early Sunday morning, July 19, make sure you get up early to catch the beautiful sight of five planets and a crescent moon all hanging out together in the sky. Did we mention you can see the even without a telescope?

According to CNet, if you wake up about 45 minutes before sunrise, you’ll be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and the moon without a telescope.

Talking to CNet, Jeffrey Hunt, an astronomy educator and former planetarium director said, “Step outside early in the morning, at least an hour before sunrise.

Find the four bright planets – Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. They look like overly bright stars. Brilliant Venus is low in the east-northeast.

Mars is the lone ‘star’ in the southeast, and Jupiter and Saturn are the stars in the southwest. To your eyes, they won’t look like the photos made by spacecraft, just overly bright stars.”

Mercury might be the toughest to spot as it is not as bright as the other planets and might require binoculars.

Offering tips on how to spot the planets Hunt said that Venus will be bright and visible in the eastern sky. The crescent moon, only 1% illuminated will be low in the east-northeast part of the sky.