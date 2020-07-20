15 Years Of TeleSUR Broadcasting

(TELESUR) – The international network teleSUR presents the song “Our Voice Rises” to celebrate its 15th anniversary of continuous transmission of its signal in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Our Voice Rises” is the symbol of the celebration of 15 years of teleSUR, the signal of the peoples of the South.

Participating in the production are Duo Surconciente (Venezuela), Evelin Cordero (Chile), Adriana Varela (Argentina), Analu (Chile), Sara Curruchich (Guatemala), Cecilia Todd (Venezuela), Eugenia Leon (Mexico); Norma Odara, Carol Vidal and Lika Rosa (Brazil), and Haila (Cuba).