World Leaders Support Venezuela After Assembly Election Results

World presidents and political actors Monday sent their congratulations to the Venezuelan government for the parliamentary elections in which the leftist coalition Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) had a resounding victory.

“Chavism won the elections. This is a victory for the Bolivarian revolution and the people. The support for President Nicolas Maduro is a tribute to Commander Hugo Chavez. This sister Caribbean island sends its sincere congratulations,” Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

The head of the Russian delegation of observers in Venezuela’s elections, Igor Ananskij, also praised the victory of the coalition as he emphasized the tranquility and security with which the country passed the day of the elections.

“The most important result of these elections is that Venezuela now has a legitimate National Assembly. It was expected that the ruling party would get a majority of the seats in Parliament,” Ananskij pointed out.

Today Venezuela “lives a new hope. We hope that the political crisis caused by the U.S. growing hostilities will end and the government will boost the country’s economic development,” Ananskij added.

Russia was also one of the first countries to condemn the U.S. and the European Union (EU) calls to not recognize or boycott Venezuela’s elections.

The Basque Country also praised the GPP for its victory. “Neither the blockade nor the boycott sponsored by the Empire stopped Venezuela’s democratic course. Today peace, democracy, the people triumphed,” Sortu party’s Secretary Arkaitz Rodriguez tweeted. Spain’s former President Jose Rodriguez Zapatero, who took part as an observer of the electoral process, called on the international community not to follow the U.S. nefarious policy against the Latin American country. “Neither sanctions nor blockades are the answer. There is no better path than democracy. There will be no better tool for solving problems than dialogue and coexistence,” Rodriguez Zapatero stressed, adding that December 6 “is the beginning of the end of the worst moments that Venezuela has experienced, marked by unjust and incomprehensible sanctions.” ‘The ridicule syndrome under the Trump era is contagious’ In Venezuela, there is a deep-rooted culture of voting. For over 20 years, most Venezuelans have gone to the polls to settle their political differences. However, in contrast to previous elections, “this December 6, the extremist opposition sector led by Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed president, decided not to take part. This, the unprecedented campaigns of discredit against Venezuela encourage by Washington, and the COVID-19 pandemic motivated a decrease in voter participation,” Iguana TV explained.