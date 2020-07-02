WEATHER UPDATE BY SVG MET OFFICE

The Atlantic High Pressure System is dominant across our islands and patches of Saharan dust with varying intensity are creating hazy conditions across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Weak pulses on the southern edge of the Atlantic High Pressure System could bring occasional showers across SVG, followed by a tropical wave with increased cloudiness and showers by Sunday evening. Isolated thunderstorms are likely Sunday night with more showers during Monday.

Moderate to fresh (~20 – 40 km/h) easterly wind-flow across our islands could vary in direction from east north-east to east south-east, as weak pulses cross our islands over the next couple days.

Moderate sea-conditions are across our islands with easterly sea-swells near 1.5 m on western coasts and near 2.5 m on eastern coasts. Small craft-operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea-swells.

Swells heights are expected to fall during the weekend, becoming slight to moderate (~1.2 – 1.8 m) by Sunday afternoon.