Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island

Met office update: Generally cloudy and hazy with light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

A favourable upper level pattern coupled with low-level instability triggered heavy showers and thunderstorm activity to the south of mainland St. Vincent this evening.

Cloudy conditions are expected to persist into Saturday and may be accompanied by showers.

Again, weak instability crossing the island chain Saturday night into Sunday morning may generate cloudy skies and instigate some showers. Occasional cloudy skies are expected to continue across Monday.