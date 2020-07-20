Weak trough (previously a tropical wave) will affect SVG tonight

A weak trough (previously a tropical wave) is crossing the island chain and pockets of dry air limited shower activity today, but light to moderate showers with isolated thunderstorms are likely across parts St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight.

Shower activity is expected to quickly reduce overnight and occasional showers are likely again Tuesday evening as weak unstable conditions cross the island chain.

A low pressure area associated with a tropical wave has a low chance (20%) for development…showers and thunderstorm activity are likely across SVG Thursday night into Friday as that tropical wave approaches the area.

Moderate to fresh (~25 – 40 km/h) east south-easterly breeze could turn east north-easterly late Tuesday, gradually decreasing by Wednesday afternoon and becoming gentle (~10 – 20km/h) by Thursday night.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with easterly sea-swells near 1.0 m on western coasts and up to 1.8 m on eastern coasts. East north-easterly swells are likely Thursday, with heights rising during Friday.