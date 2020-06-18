Update: Unstable conditions are favourable for showers and thunderstorm

Met Office Update

There is a temporary thinning of the Saharan dust concentration across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) today and showers quickly moved across SVG this morning with isolated thunderstorms.

Unstable conditions are favourable for showers and thunderstorm activity to continue this afternoon.



Small-craft operators and persons with respiratory concerns should be aware/exercise caution as visibility and air-quality could be significantly reduced tonight. Thick haze with PM 2.5 levels near 24 µg/m3 and PM 10 levels near 70 µg/ m3 can be expected during Friday.

An approaching tropical wave could result in thinning of the haze by Friday night/early Saturday, allowing moderate/heavy showers and thunderstorms. Thick haze could return Saturday night with poor visibility and air quality.

Moderate to occasionally fresh (~25 – 40 km/h) east north-easterly trades with gusts near 45 km/h, could turn east south-easterly tonight. Wind speeds could reduce to moderate (20 – 30 km/h) by Friday afternoon and during Saturday (gusts near 45 km/h) as the tropical wave crosses the islands. Fresh (30 – 40 km/h) easterly breeze could return by Saturday night.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with easterly swells up to 1.2 m on western coasts and up to 2.0 m on eastern coasts. Gradual rise in swell heights can be expected by Saturday night…

Small craft-operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for reduced visibility, gusty winds and above normal swell heights across SVG by Sunday, ranging 1.5 to 2.0m on western coasts and 1.5 to 2.5m on eastern coasts.