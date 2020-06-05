UPDATE – Isolated thunderstorms are possible towards Saturday evening

Cloudy skies with scattered showers are across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and instability is expected to linger over the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms are possible towards Saturday evening (especially over the Grenadine Islands), with reduced cloudiness during Sunday.

A weak shear-line could result in occasionally cloudy skies with showers again during Monday. Saharan dust concentrations of varying intensity could continue to reduce visibility across our islands over the next few days.

East south-easterly moderate to fresh (20 – 35 km/h) breeze could become gentle/moderate (15 – 30 km/h) at times during the weekend, turning south-easterly by Monday afternoon.

Sea-conditions are moderate, with swells near 1.5 m on western coasts and near 2.0 m on eastern coasts of SVG. Swell heights could gradually fall to range 1.0 to 1.5 m across SVG, by Sunday evening.