Two Tropical Waves To Affect SVG Over The Weekend And Into Monday

Instability/unstable conditions associated with a tropical wave crossing the island chain, with a few scattered showers across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) today and scattered showers can be expected tonight.

The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could nudge northwards and a few showers are expected especially across the Southern Grenadine Islands, during Saturday and Sunday. Showers could spread across SVG by Sunday night, as another tropical wave approaches the islands with more showers and thunderstorm activity during Monday.

Gentle to moderate (~15 – 30 km/h) breeze could vary in direction from east south-east to east north tonight. A south-easterly direction can be expected during the weekend, gradually increasing to fresh during Monday night.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with north-easterly sea-swells ranging between 0.5 m and 1.0 m on western coasts and up to 1.5 m on eastern coasts.

Swell heights are expected to increase during Monday with east south-easterly swells by afternoon and swells ranging 1.0 m to 1.8 m by Monday night.