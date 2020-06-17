TROPICAL WAVE UPDATE: – June 17, 2020

Small patches of moderate to strong convection containing lightning are presently around #Tobago, east, and northwest of parts of #Trinidad as conditions associated with a tropical wave crosses the #LesserAntilles.
Gusty winds are also noted around some islands mainly over open waters from areas south of Martinique southward to the northern coast of Trinidad with the airport at Vieux-Fort, #StLucia reporting 26 mph from the east and a ship to the west of Bridgetown #Barbados reporting 27 mph within the past hour.
Elsewhere, scattered clouds with showers in some areas are presently moving from east to west over most of the Lesser Antilles with this update
