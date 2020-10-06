Tropical wave expected to affect SVG on Thursday

Light rain, scattered moderate showers and isolated thunderstorm activity could continue across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight; being reduced by early Wednesday, to a few isolated showers across our islands.

A tropical wave could be approaching our islands Thursday; with periods of rain and scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms towards evening, into the night and again during Friday.

Light and gentle (‘~5 – 20 km/h’) north-easterly breeze could turn east south-easterly overnight, increasing slightly (near 25 km/h).



Directions could turn east north-easterly Thursday night and east south-easterly during Friday as a tropical wave crosses our islands, increasing to moderate (‘~20 – 30 km/h’) easterly breeze by night-fall.

Slight sea-conditions are across our islands with north-easterly sea-swells, less than 1.0 m on western coasts and near 1.2 m on eastern coasts of SVG, possibly becoming easterly by Friday.