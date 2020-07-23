Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become season’s first hurricane

(CNN) The most active part of the hurricane season is still weeks away, but experts’ predictions for a busy season appear to be holding true, with the National Hurricane Center now monitoring two systems.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo , which formed Wednesday, is expected to become the first hurricane of the season on Thursday.

Meantime, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados, as Gonzalo is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over Thursday and peak at a Category 1, CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford said.

A watch is typically issued 48 hours before tropical storm force winds are anticipated to reach the location, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, Gonzalo had sustained winds of 65 mph and was about 970 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.