Tropical Depression/Tropical Storm Could Form By Late Wednesday

Fair conditions could become occasionally cloudy overnight into Monday, as a tropical wave crosses the islands with scattered showers and thunderstorm activity across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Thereafter, unstable conditions with occasional showers could linger across our islands, ahead of instability associated with an area of low pressure with a high (70 – 90%) chance for development into a tropical depression/tropical storm nearing the Lesser Antilles by late Wednesday.

Moderate (~20 – 30 km/h) north north-easterly breeze are expected tonight, decreasing to gentle (~10 – 20 km/h) breeze during Monday and turning east south-easterly.

East north-easterly moderate breeze could return by evening and gradually increase to fresh (~30 – 40 km/h) breeze Tuesday night, becoming gentle again by Wednesday night.

Slight to moderate (1.0 – 1.5 m) sea-conditions, with north-easterly swells across our islands could gradually rise during Tuesday, becoming moderate (1.5 – 2.5 m) across SVG by Wednesday.