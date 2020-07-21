Tropical Depression Seven develops in the Atlantic

Satellite imagery and low-orbit satellite data that measures winds found that the low was organized enough to be considered a tropical depression, according to the NHC’s discussion.

The depression is expected to continue a westward motion into the weekend as the system remains to the south of a large area of high pressure. The high’s clockwise flow will help to keep a westward path.

The official forecast has the depression becoming a tropical storm Wednesday and maintaining that strength. But wind shear and some drier air will be in the Caribbean Sea as the storm moves into that region during the weekend. These factors could limit the storm’s strengthening or weaken it, but trends in guidance models will need to continue to be monitored over the next several days.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to watch the storm over the next few days.