TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE CENTRAL TROPICAL ATLANTIC

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…9.8N 40.4W

ABOUT 1185 MI…1905 KM WSW OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS

ABOUT 1420 MI…2285 KM E OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1009 MB…29.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven

was located near latitude 9.8 North, longitude 40.4 West. The

depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h).

A turn toward the west with an increase in forward speed is

expected tonight and Wednesday, and that motion should continue

through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the

depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or

Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

None.

NEXT ADVISORY

————-

Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.