TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE CENTRAL TROPICAL ATLANTIC

SUMMARY OF 500 PM AST…2100 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…9.8N 40.4W
ABOUT 1185 MI…1905 KM WSW OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS
ABOUT 1420 MI…2285 KM E OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH…55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1009 MB…29.80 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
——————–
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
———————-
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven
was located near latitude 9.8 North, longitude 40.4 West. The
depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h).
A turn toward the west with an increase in forward speed is
expected tonight and Wednesday, and that motion should continue
through Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the
depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or
Wednesday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
None.
NEXT ADVISORY
————-
Next complete advisory at 1100 PM AST.
Be the first to comment