The flash-flood warning in effect for SVG has been extended

Moderate to heavy showers, intermittent rain and thunderstorms will continue across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to the presence of low to mid-level moisture and a favourable upper-level atmosphere. Rainfall accumulations of 50 mm (approximately 2 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible during the next 18 hours.

Today, there were various reports of land slippage, damage to property, and rivers overflowing their banks in various communities of mainland St. Vincent. Due to the saturated nature of soils from recent rainfall events, flash-flooding and similar aforementioned activity are likely to occur.

As a result, the Flash-Flood warning which is already in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is now extended until 12:00 noon Tuesday 6th, October 20 20. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should continue to be vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect life and property.

A Flash-Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or is already occurring.