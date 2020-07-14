SVG Met Office Weather Update 6pm

Weak unstable conditions could bring a few scattered showers across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight into Wednesday morning. Slight to moderate haze currently across our islands could thicken Wednesday night.

Small craft-operators and persons with respiratory concerns should be aware that visibility and air quality could be reduced…Dust concentrations are expected to thin-out during Thursday and a few showers are likely late Thursday into Friday, as another tropical wave approaches the islands.

Gentle (~10 – 20 km/h) north-easterly breeze could turn south-easterly during Wednesday, increasing to moderate (~20 – 30 km/h) breeze Thursday, becoming gentle again by Friday evening.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with north-easterly sea-swells between 0.5 m and 1.0 m on western coasts and up to 1.5 m on eastern coasts. Swell heights could fall to slight (0.5 m – 1.2 m ) conditions across SVG during Wednesday, with a temporary rise (up to 1.5 m) possible on east coasts during Thursday.