SVG Met Office: Saharan dust to affect St Vincent

Saharan dust concentrations, inter-mixed with a few scattered showers across parts of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this afternoon. Scattered showers are likely during Thursday, with a temporary thinning of dust concentrations.

Small-craft operators and persons with respiratory concerns should be aware that visibility and air quality could be significantly reduced due to thick haze during Friday, with PM2.5 levels near 24 µg/m3 and PM10 levels near 70 µg/ m3. A temporary thinning is expected Saturday as a tropical wave crosses our islands, with showers and thunderstorm activity.

Moderate to fresh (~25 – 40 km/h) east north-easterly trades could turn east south-easterly by late Thursday and temporarily reduce to moderate (20 – 30 km/h) breeze during Friday, with occasional gusts.

Moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with easterly swells up to 1.5 m on western coasts and up to 2.0 m on eastern coasts…Slight to moderate conditions with a fall in swell heights may be noticeable during Friday (1.0 – 2.0 m), but moderate conditions are expected again with swells ranging 1.5 to 2.5m across SVG by Saturday.