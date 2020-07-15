Surface to low level instability will be affecting the island

Scattered moderate showers are forecast tonight across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as unstable conditions continue to linger across the island chain.

In addition, model guidance is indicating the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. By tomorrow morning, mostly fair conditions will emerge and little to no significant shower activity is anticipated throughout the day.

The chance of a few scattered showers increases from late Thursday night into Friday. In addition, some showers are possible Friday night into Saturday.

Also, Saharan dust intrusion will thin out resulting in an improvement in visibility and air quality from Thursday night.