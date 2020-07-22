Storm Gonzalo strengthening, Expected To Be Hurricane By Thursday

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.9 North, longitude 43.6 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h).

A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.

Gonzalo is a small tropical cyclone, as tropical-storm-force winds extend outward only up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).