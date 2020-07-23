STORM GONZALO A LITTLE WEAKER

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.7 North, longitude 48.8 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h).

A westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday evening.

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some re-strengthening is possible during the next couple of days, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane.

The satellite wind data indicate that Gonzalo is an even smaller storm than previously thought, and tropical-storm-force winds only extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).