COW WEATHER UPDATE

The photo shows present Satellite Imagery as conditions continue to improve generally over the LesserAntilles.

There are scattered clouds with showers and thunderstorms in some areas; mainly around the islands of Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique StLucia and StVincent the Grenadines.

Showers are also north of the ABC islands.

Showers moving south-southwestward as the atmosphere is still unstable