Showers Likely Across (SVG) Tonight Into Early Wednesday

A few showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight into early Wednesday, due to patches of low level clouds and weak instability.

Occasional cloudiness and scattered showers are expected later Wednesday and during Thursday as a weak trough crosses the island chain, with a few showers lingering on Friday..

Moderate to occasionally fresh (20 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trade-winds across SVG could increase by Thursday night, becoming strong (45 km/h) at times.

Sea conditions across SVG, are slight (0.5 – 1.2 m) on west coasts and slight to moderate (1.2 – 2.0 m) on east coasts, with north-easterly swells.

Gradual increase in swell heights is expected late Thursday on the west coasts and on the east coasts during Friday…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution, as moderate easterly swells (1.5 – 2.5 m) are expected across SVG by Friday night.