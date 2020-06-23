Saharan dust continues to affect SVG, Tropical Wave Approaching On Thursday

A High-Pressure System continues to transport Saharan dust across the Atlantic Ocean, creating hazy conditions with poor visibility and air quality across our islands.

Dust concentrations are becoming patchy, which allowed low–level clouds with a few showers across parts of St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) last night and today and again, a few scattered showers are likely tonight and during Wednesday…Small-craft operators and persons with respiratory concerns should continue to exercise caution for varying visibility and air-quality within haze patches...An approaching tropical wave could reduce haze during Thursday, allowing shower activity before hazy conditions return by night-fall.

Moderate to fresh (~25 – 40 km/h) east north-easterly trades could turn east south-easterly Thursday afternoon, as the tropical wave crosses our islands. A wind-surge is expected behind the tropical wave, with strong (40 – 50 km/h) north-easterly trades across SVG, Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday.

Moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with easterly swells up to 1.5 m on western coasts and up to 2.2 m on eastern coasts…Small craft-operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for reduced visibility and above normal sea-swells, as swell heights are expected to rise again during Wednesday night.

Further deterioration in sea-conditions can be expected Thursday night with strong gusty conditions, poor visibility and moderate to rough sea-conditions (near 2.0 m on western coasts and near 3.0 m on eastern coasts) across SVG.

