Rainy Conditions In SVG Will Continue Until Tuesday

Hazy conditions, with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight, as weak instability lingers across our islands.

Gradual thinning-out of hazy conditions, could allow occasional showers and isolated thunderstorm activity Sunday night into Monday and again during Tuesday.

Moderate to occasionally fresh (‘~20 – 35 km/h’) easterly breeze could turn east south-easterly at times. Slight reduction in speeds (‘~10 – 20 km/h) may be noticeable during Monday, becoming occasionally fresh (up to 40 km/h) and from the north-east during the night. East south-easterly moderate breeze could return across SVG on Tuesday.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, near 1.2 m on western coasts and near 1.8 m on eastern coasts.

Swell heights could gradually fall, becoming slight (less than 1.0 m on western coasts and near 1.2 m on eastern coasts) by Tuesday.