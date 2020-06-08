New Tropical Wave To Affect SVG By Thursday

A weak shear-line across the Central Windward Islands resulted in cloudy skies across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this afternoon. Some scattered showers can be expected across SVG tonight, with isolated showers by Tuesday.

Slight haze across our area is gradually thinning-out and moisture trailing an approaching tropical wave could spread a few scattered showers across our islands by Thursday afternoon.

Gentle to moderate (10 – 30 km/h) east south-easterly breeze could become occasionally fresh (near 35 km/h) Wednesday night, turning easterly by Thursday and east north-easterly with fresh breeze Thursday night.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with swells near 1.0 m on western coasts and near 1.5 m on eastern coasts.