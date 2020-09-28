More Rain Ahead: Tropical Wave To Affect SVG Tuesday Into Wednesday

Tonight, shower activity is forecast to decrease. Another tropical wave will be affecting the islands from tomorrow with the most significant shower activity forecast behind the wave from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

After which, the atmosphere remains moist and heavy showers and thunderstorms will be experienced on Thursday.

Moderate trade winds (15km/h-25km/h) will generally flow across the islands, blowing predominantly from the east-south-east from tonight, becoming mostly easterly tomorrow and gradually increasing in strength.

By Wednesday, fresh breeze (20km/h-40km/h) with higher gust near showers on Thursday will move across the island.

Sea conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate (1.0m-1.5m), becoming generally moderate (1.5m-2.0m) around Wednesday evening with the increase in wind speeds.

In addition, there will be a slight haze intrusion on Wednesday.