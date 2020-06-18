Moderate showers, isolated thunderstorms are likely across SVG tonight

Moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines tonight as a tropical wave affects the islands. Also, Saharan dust intrusion is forecast to thicken later tonight into Friday morning, reducing the shower activity around this time.

However, by Friday afternoon, another tropical wave will begin to affect the islands, and a thinning of the dust intrusion will result in showers and isolated thunderstorms again from around Friday evening. Instability associated with the wave will continue into Saturday, with hazy conditions forecast for Sunday.

A predominantly moderate (20km/h – 35km/h) easterly wind flow becoming east south east (ESE) around Saturday morning will move across SVG. Slight to moderate sea conditions, with swells peaking to 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts are forecast during the next 72 hours