Isolated thunderstorms expected tonight and lingering until late Sunday

A tropical wave is crossing the island chain, with occasional showers across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Instability with occasionally cloudy skies, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected tonight and lingering until late Sunday.

Small craft-operators and persons with respiratory concerns should be aware; reduced visibility and air quality with thick haze is possible Sunday night.

Thick Saharan dust concentrations are expected to reduce visibility, air quality and limit shower activity during Monday.

By Monday night, lower-level clouds could be enhanced by upper-level features allowing shower activity, intermixed with hazy conditions, followed by another tropical wave across our area late Tuesday.

Moderate to fresh (~25 – 45 km/h) east north-easterly trades are across our islands and temporary decrease in wind speeds (~10 – 25 km/h) may be noticeable Sunday afternoon.

Wind direction could turn north north-easterly late Monday and gradually become gentle/moderate (~10 – 25 km/h) during Tuesday.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands, with north-easterly sea-swells near 1.2 on western coasts and 2.0 m on eastern coasts.

Swell heights could range between 0.5 m and 1.5 m across SVG by Tuesday.