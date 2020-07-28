Hurricane Hunter To Investigate Weather System East Of The Windwards

8:20 am – Jul 28, 2020

An area of low pressure associated with INVEST92L is located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands and is producing a wide area of showers and thunderstorms.

Although recent satellite imagery suggests that the system does not yet have a well-defined center, data from a NOAA buoy indicate that the system is producing winds near tropical-storm-force.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon and will provide more information about the current state of the disturbance.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph

Regardless of development, locally heavy rain is likely across portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning today and continuing through Wednesday, Interests in the Lesser Antilles should continue to monitor the progress of this system and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of the area later today.

More specific updates will be posted shortly